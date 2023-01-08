I’m a Retiree. What Are My Part-Time Job Options?

part time jobs for retirees

Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you’re on a fixed income. If you’re thinking of working while retired, let’s go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are our nine picks that can offer you the income and flexibility you need to thrive in retirement.

1. Do Less at Your Current Job

If you’re heading into retirement, but still love where you work, you could try to transition into a part-time role at your current job. There’s high potential for this being a healthy transition into retirement. That’s why it’s on our list as one of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Many workplaces are willing to offer transition periods where employees scale down their hours over time.

If that’s not feasible in your current position, you may know of other openings in the company that you could easily slot into. You can use your connections and reputation to secure a part-time job somewhere familiar for your retirement.

2. Consulting and Freelance Work

Next on our best part-time jobs for retirees list is doing consulting or freelance work in your current industry. If you’ve gained a lot of experience in a field, put that knowledge to use. Say you worked in human services or in tax planning, you could offer your expertise to businesses that don’t need to hire full-time for the job.

Likewise, freelancers are always needed. For example, if you’re good with words, you can look for freelance writing or editing jobs through your network. Pitch your skills to professionals on LinkedIn and get flexible work you can do from anywhere with WiFi.

3. Bookkeeping or Administrative Work

Another great part-time job for retirees is bookkeeping. If you excel at math and are great at keeping records, you can work as a part-time bookkeeper for a business. While you don’t need to be a certified accountant to do bookkeeping, you’ll be able to make more money if you’re certified.

If you’re not interested in bookkeeping but are highly organized, you could consider part-time administrative work. This work will keep your schedule busy, doing data entry and doing other work that keeps the business running. It can be a great fit if you love to work with people and are good with calendars and spreadsheets.

4. Become a Tutor or a Substitute Teacher

If you love kids and helping others learn, there are always opportunities to tutor or teach. Being around kids is a great way to stay busy and stay youthful. You can sign up on an online tutoring platform, or you can look for local tutoring jobs on a job board. There are always kids out there needing feedback on an essay or help with algebra. You can make strong connections with kids and manage your own workload, so it’s a win-win.

If you want to go even further, you can step into the classroom as a substitute teacher. Different states and school districts have different requirements regarding who can teach. For many, all you may need is to get a substitute teacher certificate or to have a Bachelor’s degree.

5. Become a Mentor or Coach

Many young people are looking for guidance. As a senior, you can turn your life and work experience into a job where you can give them advice. Jobs like these can add a lot of meaning to your life as you’re giving to those who need it. On top of that, they’re great part-time jobs for retirees because they offer flexibility.

If you’d rather be involved with a group, look into coaching youth sports. Many leagues and schools look for part-time coaches. It’s a great way for you to make some extra money while also making a difference.

6. Work for the Government

Local, state and even the federal government hire many part-time and seasonal workers. From groundskeeping to clerking, there are many roles for different skill sets and desires. Libraries, post offices, county clerks, courthouses and more often have part-time positions that need to be filled.

7. Become a Driver

Now more than ever there’s an opportunity to work if you just have a car and a driver’s license. Companies like Uber and Lyft (pillars of the new “gig economy”)have opened up the possibility for almost anyone to make money shuttling people around.

If you’re not interested in dealing with strangers in your car, you can look into doing deliveries. Many law offices and businesses look for couriers to deliver paperwork and packages. Other companies, like Shipt or Instacart, can have you shopping and delivering groceries and other goods.

Another popular route is to become a bus driver. You’ll need a clean driving record and a commercial driver’s license.

8. Work Through a Temp Agency

One simple way to find a part-time job as a retiree is to work with a temp agency or contract house. These places are always connecting workers with employers looking for help. You can search for agencies who specialize in your field and contact them. You work with them to find a role that meets your needs and abilities.

9. Pet-sit, Babysit or House-sit

No matter what your skills, chances are you can find work watching someone’s pets, kids or house. Through mobile apps like Care and Rover, you can market your experience and find jobs. Often, the pay isn’t bad either, with many sitting jobs ranging from $15 – $20+ an hour. Of course, the work isn’t always steady, but you can make your own schedule.

The Bottom Line

You have several options when it comes to employment when you’re retired. As a senior, you have a life full of experience and lessons to draw on. You could pursue a different version of what you do now, or go into consulting or mentorship. Or, you could choose something else entirely that may be less stressful. Whatever you choose to do, make sure it fits your needs and aligns with your retirement goals.

