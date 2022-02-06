I grab snack packs of mozzarella and olive oil at Costco.Alana Al-Hatlani

I’m a professional baker and my partner is a chef — we both shop at Costco for several staples.

We often buy Kirkland’s extra-virgin olive oil and maple syrup in bulk for a good price.

Note: Price and availability may vary by location. This shopper is based in Seattle, Washington.

Most of our home cooking starts with garlic.

Garlic is a common ingredient in Italian food.Alana Al-Hatlani

Garlic is essential in most of the cooking we do. And since my partner makes Italian food for a living, running out of it isn’t an option.

This two-pound bag of fresh garlic can last us a few months and costs $6.49.

Prosciutto is a go-to in our house for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Prosciutto can act as a replacement for bacon.Alana Al-Hatlani

Prosciutto is our bacon — we substitute it on eggs Benedict and breakfast sandwiches, include it in pasta dishes, and wrap it around chicken or fish for dinner.

The salty, cured pork packs a ton of flavor, but high-quality options are expensive and often sold in smaller, 2- or 3-ounce packages at traditional grocery stores.

Citterio’s 18-month-aged prosciutto di Parma, which is imported from Italy, comes with two 6-ounce packs and costs $11.29 at Costco.

We often graze on BelGioioso’s mozzarella snack packs while cooking.

Each snack pack has three mini balls of mozzarella.Alana Al-Hatlani

These convenient bunches of cheese contain three little balls of mozzarella, but we’ve never eaten just one snack pack at a time.

You can also skewer them on a toothpick with cherry tomatoes and basil to make an excellent Caprese or toss them on a homemade pizza.

A bag of 24 1-ounce snack packs is $9.39.

Theo’s organic double-chocolate cookie bites satisfy my sweet tooth.

A large bag of these chocolate cookie bites costs under $20.Alana Al-Hatlani

Even though I work with sweets all day, I still reach for Theo’s organic double-chocolate cookie bites while watching TV after a busy shift.

The dark-chocolate-covered cookie-dough pieces are crunchy and not too sweet.

A 21-ounce bag costs $17.40.

Our favorite breakfast is bagels and lox, and we save money by making it at home with Costco’s smoked salmon.

We also use smoked salmon in salads and risottos.Alana Al-Hatlani

In Seattle, a bagel with cream cheese and lox can easily cost over $12, which is not a daily expense that kitchen salaries can afford. So we buy our favorite bagels from bakers around town and build our own.

Subtly smoky and presliced, Costco’s smoked salmon is both fairly priced and versatile — we add it to salads and risottos, as well.

Two 12-ounce packs cost $19.49.

I use a lot of sugar as a baker but will often substitute it with maple syrup.

You can substitute maple syrup for white or brown sugar using a one-to-one ratio.Alana Al-Hatlani

I often use maple syrup in a one-to-one ratio as a substitute for white or brown sugar in my baking. Its flavor is more complex, and it’s particularly good in cookies and glazes.

I always reach for 100% pure maple syrup, which can be expensive, but Kirkland’s option is affordable and high quality.

A 1-liter bottle sells for $11.99.

Mama Lil’s spicy pickled peppers are great to always have in your fridge.

You can add Mama Lil’s peppers to different baked goods and pizzas.Alana Al-Hatlani

Not too spicy, perfectly vinegary, and great on top of just about anything, these Mama Lil’s peppers are a must-grab.

Mama Lil’s are made from Hungarian “Goathorn” peppers, grown in the Northwest, which are then soaked in a sweet brine of vinegar, sugar, garlic, maple syrup, fennel seed, and salt.

I add them to biscuits, and my partner puts them on pizza — they’re our version of adding hot sauce to everything.

My partner is lactose intolerant, and Kirkland’s oat milk is our favorite nondairy beverage.

Each pack of oat milk comes with six boxes.Alana Al-Hatlani

Kirkland’s oat milk is our nondairy alternative of choice.

Creamy, with a subtle oat flavor, this option is great in coffee but also a good substitute for whole milk in many baked goods.

This six-pack costs $9.49 and is convenient — the 32-ounce boxes can be stored in the pantry until opened.

Schilling hard cider turns local apples into a delicious drink.

I prefer apple cider over beer.Alana Al-Hatlani

Although my partner enjoys a post-shift beer, I grab a crisp, semisweet Excelsior hard cider.

Schilling’s pack is one of the many ciders and beers from local producers I’ve discovered in the impressive alcohol section at our nearby Costco.

A six-pack of Schilling hard cider costs $10.99.

Every chef needs a good supply of olive oil on hand.

Kirkland’s extra-virgin olive oil is affordable.Alana Al-Hatlani

Kirkland’s organic extra-virgin olive oil is a cooking staple. We use it as the base of salad dressings, roast veggies in it, and drizzle it on pasta.

For something so ubiquitous in our cooking, we want an oil that is high quality but not out of our price range, so Kirkland’s option does the trick.

A 2-liter bottle sells for $11.99.

The “king of cheeses” is sold at Costco for a reasonable price.

Kirkland’s Parmigiano Reggiano sells for half the price of that at local shops and grocery stores near us.Alana Al-Hatlani

In restaurant kitchens, we got used to working with some of the best products — like Parmigiano Reggiano — but those ingredients aren’t cheap.

Known as the “king of cheeses,” the ingredient is imported from Emilia-Romagna, Italy. At conventional grocery stores, Parmigiano Reggiano is hard to find and can be quite expensive for a small sliver.

At Costco, the 36-month-aged cheese is sold for $13.99 a pound — half the price of that at local shops and grocery stores near us — making it a must-buy on every trip.

Cento’s San Marzano tomatoes are always on our grocery list.

My partner uses canned tomatoes to make shakshuka.Alana Al-Hatlani

Three 28-ounce cans of San Marzano tomatoes only last a few days in our house.

Aside from adding canned tomatoes in marinara and ragù, we use them in braises, as part of soup bases, and in my partner’s favorite egg dish, shakshuka.

Buying in bulk only makes sense when we fly through cans the way we do. You can snag a pack for $8.99.

The book section at Costco is one of our favorite places to find cooking inspiration.

I always buy Yotam Ottolenghi’s latest cookbook.Alana Al-Hatlani

Costco is not the most obvious place to shop for books, but the selection offers many of the latest cookbook releases at a fraction of the price of traditional bookstores.

We love getting new cookbooks to inspire both our home and professional meals. I always buy the latest Yotam Ottolenghi release.

Books vary in price but are typically 20% to 40% off the traditional retail rates.

