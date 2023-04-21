I’m a plumber — here’s 1 thing I’d never flush that clogs my clients’ toilets

We’re all doing our best when it comes to avoiding plumbing disasters, but what mistakes could lead to major issues down the road?

Roger Wakefield, founder of Texas Green Plumbing in Dallas, joined TODAY in Studio 1A on April 21 to share five things he’d never do knowing what he knows as a plumber. Keeping these fives things in mind could save major time, money and stress down the road.

Here are the five things that Wakefield advises his clients not to do to prevent major plumbing issues.

Never be unaware of how to turn water off to the house

If a waterline were to ever rupture in your home, not knowing where the water shutoff valve is could result in thousands of dollars worth of damage, Wakefield warned. Become familiar with where the shutoff valve is and turn the water off immediately in the event of a rupture.

Never pour chemicals or oil down the drain

Think twice before pouring drain cleaning chemicals down the drain. Wakefield says that chemicals could actually damage your plumbing system. Furthermore, oil can also cause clogs. Be mindful of what’s going down your drains and dispose of oils or other chemicals properly instead of pouring it in the sink.

Never flush non-plumber-approved wipes

Do not throw baby wipes in the toilet, Wakefield advises. Regular baby wipes have plastic binding fibers that will create clogs in our plumbing system.

Never forget to change washer and dryer hoses

Take note of how long your washer and dryer hoses are recommended for use, Wakefield says. You need to change regular rubber hoses annually while stainless braided hoses need to be swapped out every two years.

Never wait until an emergency to find a plumber

The time to find a plumber is not when you are dealing with a crisis, Wakefield advises. Do some research now and make a list of a plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and roofing companies the have great reputations and quality reviews.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com