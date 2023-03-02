I’m a plastic surgeon to the rich. These are the 4 procedures patients want the most right now, from buccal fat removal to jaw narrowing.

Dr. Sean Kelishadi.Dr. Sean Kelishadi

A plastic surgeon for celebrities and influencers revealed the procedures his patients want most.

He said the rich are looking for ways to get defined cheeks and sharp jawlines.

Procedures like buccal fat removal and eyebrow lifts have gotten popular from media buzz, he said.

A plastic surgeon in Orange County, one of America’s wealthiest zip codes, says the rich want narrow jaws and sculpted cheeks.

Southern California-based plastic surgeon Dr. Sean Kelishadi said his affluent patients are looking to plastic surgery to get a “snatched” look, TikTok terminology for a sharp jawline, high cheekbones, and hollow cheeks.

Kelishadi is a board-certified plastic surgeon, and founder of his private practice SSK Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach that primarily serves celebrities, influencers and the rich, he said.

Over the last six months, Kelshadi said he’s performed a number of procedures to help patients get the “snatched” look — namely, using injectable fillers on the cheeks, which costs $700 to $900, or lifting the eyebrows, narrowing the jaw, and removing “buccal fat,” or cheek fat, which cost $3,500 to $5,000.

Kelishadi, who said he performs upwards of 700 procedures a year, including more historically common procedures like breast augmentation, tummy tucks, and liposuction.

The plastic surgeon credits the rise of these procedures to buzz created on social media and news outlets. For instance, many people speculated celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Lea Michele got their buccal fat removed after appearing in recent pictures with more sculpted cheeks. (Neither celebrity has admitted to undergoing this procedure.)

“I think these trends will continue to be popular over the next 6-12 months,” the plastic surgeon said. “However, a lot of what is talked about as a new, hot trend is really a recycling of ideas because most things in plastic surgery are based on principles that have been around forever.”

Kelishadi broke down the four plastic surgery trends that are in high demand among the elite right now.

Story continues

Buccal fat removal

During a buccal fat removal procedure, plastic surgeons make an incision on the inside of the cheek and remove the fat pad that’s responsible for the creating a full, round face.

Kelishadi said though this procedure is currently requested a lot because of celebrity speculation, he does it sparingly because people naturally lose facial fat as they age. Losing too much fat in the face can actually make someone look older, Kelishadi said.

As an alternative, Kelishadi will use Kybella, an acid that melts fat, around the cheek to create a slimmer looking face without surgery.

“I think buccal fat removal is one of those things that the media has gotten out there and, and everyone thinks that their cheeks are chubby and want to get buccal fat removal,” he said. “I think it’s nice that we can offer that, but I think it’s overused.”

Eyebrow lifts

For patients who want a “fox eye” look, Kelishadi often recommends eyebrow lifts, or when plastic surgeons use Botox to stop the muscles around the eye from contracting, therefore stopping eyebrows from sagging downward, is another procedures in high demand by celebrities.

Like buccal fat removal, Kelishadi said the look is more of a trend created by celebrity buzz. Social media users have speculated Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande have gotten their eyebrows lifted, Insider previously reported.

Cheekbone fillers

Kelishadi said another way to get higher cheekbones is to inject filler directly in the area. The doctor said this helps create the “snatched,” look as cheekbones are a “great platform” to put fillers on, as it allows for greater ease and customization for the surgeon.

“I think a lot of people want to have that high cheekbone look,” he added.

Jaw narrowing

Kelishadi uses injectable fillers around the jawline in combination with Botox on the masseter muscles, which are responsible for opening and closing the mouth, to give patients a sharper jaw look. The Botox reduces the size of the muscle to create a slimmer jawline, while fillers add volume to even out the look.

Read the original article on Insider