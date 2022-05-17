I’m a chef. I ordered pizza from 3 chains, and there’s only one I wouldn’t get again.

I decided to use my skills as a chef and compare cheese pizzas from Oath Pizza, Little Caesars, and Domino’s.Lizzy Briskin

I’m a chef and I decided to compare cheese pizzas from Oath Pizza, Domino’s, and Little Caesars.

The Little Caesars slices packed on the cheese, but I wondered if it was too much for me.

Oath Pizza’s cheese pie had a great flavor, tasted fresh, and didn’t even get soggy in the box.

Where I live in New York City, you can easily satisfy a pizza craving with anything from elevated slices with Italian toppings to the simplest and cheapest delivery option.

As a chef who loves a thin-crust slice, I decided to put three chain pizzerias near me — Domino’s, Little Caesars, and Oath Pizza — to the test by ordering the smallest size from each.

Here’s how they stacked up.

My order from Oath Pizza was small but flavorful and fresh

Oath Pizza makes its pies in a slightly untraditional way.Lizzy Briskin

Oath Pizza is a somewhat newer player in the world of delivery pizza.

The national franchise, which started on Nantucket Island, currently has about 20 locations — most along the East Coast or in universities.

Oath is perhaps most known for its crust, which is flash-fried and seared in avocado oil.

When I first opened the box of my personal cheese pie, I was struck by how similar the pizza was to the photograph on the menu. The personal cheese pizza costs $12, and it’s definitely not for sharing if you have an appetite.

Despite its small size, this pizza impressed with its flavor, texture, and freshness. The crust was thin, crisp, and a bit chewier than I normally like, but not in a bad way.

There was a good ratio of cheese and sauce to crust so the slice didn’t get soggy, which is challenging to avoid when dealing with a cardboard delivery box.

The very cheesy pizza from Little Caesars was a little much for me

The pizza from Little Caesars was very cheesy.Lizzy Briskin

Little Caesars has over 4,100 locations in the US, and the chain is known for being super affordable. Its signature is its Hot-N-Ready pizzas, which cost just $5.55.

The smallest cheese pie available to order for delivery was a large, but it was still a great deal at just $8.49.

Before I even opened the next box, the difference between the Little Caesars and Oath Pizza pizzas was apparent. It seemed like Little Caesars weighed about 10 times as much, mainly from the cheese.

But the quality didn’t live up to my expectations. There was so much stretchy cheese on this pizza that the crust was weighed down.

Unfortunately, it tasted a little undercooked and soggy, so I wouldn’t order this pizza again.

Domino’s pizza was a good middle ground with a thick, fluffy crust

Domino’s cheese pizza had a thick, fluffy crust.Lizzy Briskin

Domino’s is the largest pizza company in the world, with over 18,300 locations across about 90 countries.

In terms of size, cheesiness, and quality, I’d rank Domino’s slices in between the ones from the two other franchises.

The small, 12-inch cheese pie cost $12.99, but it was a solid delivery pizza, with a fluffier dough that thick-crust fans may prefer.

The cheese wasn’t too thick anywhere on the pizza and had generally good coverage, with shreds melted onto the pillowy crust.

The sauce was flavorful and herby, but Domino’s pizza was definitely greasier than Oath’s — maybe it has something to do with the latter’s use of avocado oil.

At the end of the day, Oath was my favorite for its quality and convenience

Oath Pizza was my winner, but Domino’s was a worthy runner-up.Lizzy Briskin

If you’re looking for a delivery pizza that serves up a quality experience with convenience, Oath Pizza is a great way to go. But the biggest con of Oath Pizza might be its small number of locations, making it far less widely available than the other two chains.

Fortunately, the widespread chain Domino’s is my close second pick and can definitely satisfy a pizza hankering.

