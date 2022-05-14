I’m a chef. Here are the 6 breakfasts I wouldn’t order from a restaurant and 6 I totally would.

I would not order an omelet from a restaurant because it can be dry.doug m/Shutterstock

I’m a chef and there are some breakfasts I love ordering out and others I never do.

I won’t order an omelet, yogurt parfait, or avocado toast at a restaurant.

I love getting shakshuka, acai bowls, and breakfast burritos for breakfast.

I can make avocado toast at home.Getty

undefined

Ordering an omelet can be risky when you want your eggs cooked a certain way.

I want my eggs to jiggle in the center.Shebeko/Shutterstock

This one may be controversial, but unless I know that the eggs will have plenty of jiggle in the center, I’m not ordering an omelet for breakfast.

Related video: IHOP’s breakfast sandwiches vs. the McGriddle

I’m a firm believer in the saying “done in the skillet is dry on the plate” — and dry takes on a whole new meaning by the time your meal makes it to the table in a restaurant.

Egg whites aren’t the move.

If I’m going to get eggs, I want the yolk and white.Julie Vader/Shutterstock

As noted, I’m not someone who orders omelets at restaurants. I also will skip ordering any egg dish with just the whites.

When you remove the delicious, fatty egg yolks, you come away with an even drier breakfast.

I only order bagels from tried-and-true spots.

I love a good bagel, but I like to know who’s making it.Paul Brighton/Shutterstock

A great bagel is a work of art. So unless I’m dining at a known and proven bagel haven (which usually involves a long line and brief service), I’m opting for toast or an English muffin for my breakfast sandwich.

I love yogurt, but I eat enough parfaits at home.

I usually eat parfaits at home.ESstock/Shutterstock

As someone with a deep, abiding love for yogurt, I’m pretty picky about my parfaits. Plus this is my go-to breakfast at home — when I’m eating out, I like to try something a little more adventurous.

I don’t believe in ordering plain pancakes.

This one was better than pancakes made with actual eggs.Tayler Adigun

The saucer-sized pancakes you find at most diners need something to break up the monotony a bit.

For me, that means chocolate chips, blueberries, or bananas. And, of course, a generous dollop of whipped cream.

On the other hand, I love ordering a breakfast sandwich on a croissant.

It’s even better when the croissant is baked fresh.ismishko/Shutterstock

Why not take your egg and cheese up a level and serve it on a buttery croissant? This is a treat, especially if you’re dining somewhere that makes its pastries in-house.

Story continues

Breakfast burritos can be filling and delicious.

Breakfast burritos come with many sauces and fillings.Monica Humphries/Insider

A great breakfast burrito, with a fresh tortilla, soft-scrambled eggs, and plenty of salsa can be hard to perfect at home, but so satisfying when done right at a restaurant.

Acai bowls are tasty.

Acai bowls are easy to customize, too.zjuzjaka/Shutterstock

There’s something about having someone else make your smoothie that makes it a touch magical. And any time I can choose my own toppings? I’m in.

Shakshuka is also an excellent savory choice.

Shakshuka pairs perfectly with crusty bread.Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Popular in North Africa and the Middle East, this tomato-and-egg dish is savory and delicious.

Give me a heel of crusty bread and a bubbling skillet of jammy tomato sauce enveloping runny yolks and I’m happy.

If there’s a bloody-mary bar, I’m in.

You can load up a bloody mary with olives, bacon, and more.Danielle W Press/Shutterstock

Pickles, olives, and shrimp, oh my! Even a virgin bloody mary can hit the spot when you’re after something savory and satisfying. I love being able to have extra garnish on top.

Chilaquiles make for a killer breakfast.

Chilaquiles are a savory dish.David Sahad/Shutterstock

This Mexican dish is a delicious display of complex textures: crunchy chips, chunky salsa, smooth sauce, and melty cheese. It’s an ideal excuse to eat tortilla chips for breakfast.

Read the original article on Insider