I’m 65 Years Old and Going to Retire Soon. How Should I Structure My Portfolio?

I’m a 65-year-old preparing for retirement within the next three to five years. I’m looking at different types of retirement funds. Would adding stocks that are dividend-structured along with gold and cryptocurrencies be a good mixture?

-Earl

Shifting from building wealth for retirement to distributing wealth during retirement involves considering preferences related to your life and money. Those factors can include your risk capacity, risk tolerance, lifestyle preferences, longevity, needs, diversification and tax location. Retirement planning happens in stages, with a pre-retirement stage occurring over three to five years during which you begin adjusting your mindset, lifestyle and investments to fit your next stage.

How to Structure Your Portfolio

The structure of your retirement portfolio should reflect your needs, lifestyle, risk tolerance and capacity, and financial resources. Diversification across tax location, investment type, time horizon and goals will help optimize your retirement portfolio.

Start by assessing your “sleep-well-at-night meter.” Your risk tolerance may or may not match the risk you need to maintain purchasing power and growth. Maximizing for factors such as growth can help you meet your longevity and medical expense needs.

Second, select fundamental investments that meet your foundational lifestyle needs, commonly called your core portfolio. For example, three to four low-cost, diversified index or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may suit your core portfolio across equities, bonds and domestic and international investments.

Your market equity participation will depend on how much guaranteed income coverage you have from resources such as Social Security and your risk tolerance.

If you have the capacity and resources to accept volatility and risk for potential additional growth opportunities, consider adding speculative assets to your portfolio, such as gold and cryptocurrencies, and take advantage of bear market corrections.

Longevity

Although Americans’ average life expectancy has taken a hit in recent years, they still enjoy long retirements by historical standards. The average life expectancy is approximately 80 years for women and 74 for men, respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These are averages, meaning retirement can span 25 to 35 years. Longer time spent in retirement requires more funding, and more funding requires a balance of conservation and growth.

Lifestyle Needs and Preferences

Your needs and lifestyle preferences are essential when considering investment choices. If your lifestyle preferences require higher levels of funding, your investment selection may orient more toward growth.

You may have travel aspirations, be philanthropic, have wealth transference goals and have higher daily lifestyle standards, all of which require a tilt toward growth. Contrarily, more reserved lifestyle preferences will shift your investment selections toward a more balanced, conservative growth approach.

Fundamental care and needs must be met during retirement. Medical expenses during retirement and long-term care support and services toward the end of life are expensive. These services require a combination of public or private insurance protection with private funding supplements.

Risk Capacity and Tolerance

Risk capacity is your ability to take investment risk, and risk tolerance is your willingness to take that risk. Both forms of risk evaluation will influence your retirement planning and the structure of your retirement portfolio. When considering risk capacity, you must consider your other available financial resources, which affect your risk tolerance.

Other financial resources such as Social Security and a pension, private annuity, or income streams from real estate properties will factor in how much risk you can accept in your market portfolio. For example, Social Security, pensions and private annuities are guaranteed income streams that fund a certain percentage of essential lifestyle needs over time.

The presence of fixed resources reduces the retirement funding need with additional market resources. It increases the risk capacity you can accept to foster growth in your portfolio to combat inflation and longevity risk. Furthermore, you may not need to replicate income types in the market if abundant resources mirror income.

Risk tolerance also includes your emotional ability to sleep well at night during periods of market volatility. The economic and financial markets are cyclical and fluctuate. While additional risk could foster more growth opportunities, more risk also welcomes more volatility during hostile market times. Growth allocation is not to be feared. However, it is to be accounted for both economically and emotionally.

Bottom Line

The structure of your retirement portfolio will depend on your risk tolerance, needs, lifestyle and other factors. Consider evaluating those considerations as you approach portfolio design.

