Illumina stock tanks as gene-sequencing company misses expectations and issues bleak outlook

Illumina Inc. shares sank 20% after hours Thursday after the gene-sequencing company swung to a loss in the second quarter, fell short of revenue expectations and revised its full-year outlook downward.

Francis deSouza, chief executive of Illumina

said in a statement that the quarterly results failed to meet the company’s own expectations because “challenges in a complex macroeconomic environment more than offset the growth we continue to see in sequencing runs on our platforms.”