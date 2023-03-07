Illinois woman Jennifer Maedge finds husband Richard Maedge’s body in home after he disappeared

A Illinois woman found her dead husband body inside their home nearly eight months after he disappeared.

Jennifer Maedge reported her husband, Richard Maedge, missing on the afternoon of April 27.

Police responded, searched the house and launched an investigation into his whereabouts.

Richard Maege — it turned out — didn’t go anywhere, Fox 59 reported on Monday.

On Dec. 11, Jennifer went to retrieve some Christmas decorations and was shocked to find her husband’s body in the closet where they were stored.

His death was ruled a suicide, according to report from the county coroner released Thursday.





“I decided to put the Christmas tree up, and I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him,” Jennifer told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch in December. “He had committed suicide.”

Richards’ body had decomposed to the point of mummification.

Jennifer, her neighbors and even cops themselves reported a foul odor coming from the home for months, but believed it was sewage.





Police described the house as a “hoarder home” which made it difficult to do a complete search for the missing man and, Jennifer said, the odor was never overwhelming.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.