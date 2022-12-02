Illinois man Andrei Kisliak fatally stabs wife, two kids, mother, pet before killing himself

An Illinois man allegedly stabbed his wife, their two young daughters, his mother and a family pet to death before killing himself, according to a local news report.

Officers responding to a welfare request made the grisly discovery inside the family’s Buffalo Grove home Wednesday morning, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner reported.

Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 as well as an unspecified pet were all found dead inside the house.

Andrei and Vera were the parents of Vivian and Amilia, a county coroner confirmed and neighbors said Lilia was the girl’s grandmother.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said the horrific scene was “devastating and traumatic” for the officers who discovered the carnage. There were no survivors.

Investigators have not confirmed if the killings were a murder-suicide, but sources told the local publication that Andrei’s wounds appeared to be self-inflicted and court records show that his wife Vera had an emergency order of protection against him.

Police also called the crime a “domestic-related incident” and said there was no threat to the public.

Court records help paint a picture of what preceded the violence. The couple were in the middle of a divorce and were facing foreclosure, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The pair had filed for divorce in July and Vera was granted the order of protection on Sept. 14. Andrei was arrested for violating the court order on Sept. 30, but posted bond and was released.

Last month, mortgage lender Home Point Financial Corp. opened a foreclosure case on the family’s home on Acacia Terrace, stating that it hadn’t received mortgage payments since July 2020, court records revealed.

A resident who placed candles and balloons outside the house told the Tribune that she felt the deaths could have been prevented.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she had called police on Andrei in August after seeing him yell at his two young daughters at a local café and then leaving them on their own.

Officers spoke to the father and he eventually left with the girls in tow, she told the paper.

“It’s too late now and it all could have been prevented,” she said.

The older daughter Vivian was a student at Ivy Hall Elementary School, the superintendent confirmed in a statement.

School staff described the 6-year-old as “a happy, cheerful kid who enjoyed coming to school.”

“She loved unicorns and dancing,” they said.