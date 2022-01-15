Illinois inmate Bruce Berrier released for brother’s funeral never returned to jail: report

A manhunt was underway Friday for a Chicago-area jail inmate who never returned to the lockup after being permitted to temporarily leave so he could attend his brother’s funeral, officials said.

Authorities in DuPage County have issued an arrest warrant for Bruce Berrier, 23, after he attended the funeral for his brother, Rocky Berrier, before allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor and vanishing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

The ankle monitor was reportedly found in Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois — about 20 miles west of Chicago.

Judge Michael Reidy, an elected official, initially permitted Berrier to attend the memorial service and a related family gathering, despite objections from prosecutors, according to court documents.

Berrier was in jail serving a 10-year sentence he received in July 2021, after he pleaded guilty to a gun-running charge, FOX 32 reported.

The offense initially took place when he was on parole for a previous offense, which included an aggravated discharge of a firearm conviction after he shot two men in November 2015. He was also convicted for selling illegal guns to undercover officers, according to the report.