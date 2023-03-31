Illinois Apollo Theater collapse leaves at least 1 dead, 28 injured

The roof at a historic Illinois concert venue collapsed during a concert Friday night, killing at least one person and injuring 28.

According to local reports, at least 20 ambulances were dispatched to the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Ill — roughly 14 miles outside of Rockford.

Social media footage showed a gaping hole through the venue’s roof while concertgoers attempted to free victims trapped under the pile of debris.

It is unknown how many people were inside the venue at the time of the collapse.

“My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said. “I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can.”

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for Belvidere, estimating wind gusts of 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.

The storms have left at least 103,000 people without power in the state as of Friday night, according to Poweroutage.us.

Heavy metal bands Morbid Angel, Revocation and Skeletal Remains were scheduled to perform at the venue.





At least 1 person was killed as storms struck the Apollo Theater in Illinois on March 31, 2023. CBS Chicago





The Apollo Theater was hosting a heavy metal concert on Friday night. WIFR





Winds of up to 70 mph struck the area where the concert was being held. WIFR

Morbid Angel revealed a tornado struck the concert.

“We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe,” Morbid Angel said in a statement. “We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home.”

The Apollo Theater, which was built in 1921, bills itself as a “premiere music and event theater.”

This is a developing story