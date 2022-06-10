Illegal immigrant charged in fatal Homeland, Florida hit-and-run

An illegal immigrant has been arrested in a Florida hit and run that left a 21-year-old man dead, according to authorities.

Edy Juarez Granados, 46, was charged with fleeing the scene of a deadly accident and driving without a valid license, among other charges, in Polk County, officials said.

“This suspect had no valid license and was in the country illegally — he should not have been driving in Florida. Because he was, an innocent person is dead.” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Granados is also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

According to police, Granados lost control of his 2001 Nissan Frontier while driving in the rain Wednesday night near Homeland about 40 miles east of Tampa.

Granados’s truck spun out, crossing the median into oncoming traffic. He struck an Infiniti being driven by Tyler Baysden, 21, causing Baysden to lose control.

Baysden’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, striking a Jeep Compass and a commercial dump truck.

Baysden died in the crash, according to local Orlando News 6. A passenger in the Infinity was treated at an area hospital for a broken leg.

Granado allegedly fled the scene of the crash. Authorities say he admitted to detectives that he was involved in the crash when they tracked him down.

Granado, known locally for selling ice cream, had two commercial ice-cream coolers in his truck at the time of his arrest.

He is currently in Hillsborough County Jail with no bond, awaiting extradition to Polk County Jail, according to authorities.