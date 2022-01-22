Federal authorities and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office seized 20 firearms, about 5,000 rounds of ammunition and numerous high-capacity magazines while executing a federal search warrant at a Ravenna Township residence Friday.

Numerous high capacity magazines were also recovered.

An individual in the residence is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony drug trafficking and drug possession convictions in the Portage County Court of Common Pleas. That person’s identification and the location of the home within the township were not immediately available.

Investigators will present evidence to the United States Attorneys Office for future criminal charges, the release says.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Illegal firearms and ammunition seized from Ravenna Township home Friday