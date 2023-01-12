I’ll work with George Santos — as long as he’s in office

Embarrassed local Republicans have disowned serial lying Rep. George Santos and demanded that he resign.

But there’s one powerful elected official willing to sit down with the serial lying new GOP congressman — Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams, a Democrat who unveiled his $102.7 billion budget plan Thursday, said he would work and even sit down with fabulous fibber Santos in order to get help for New York City — as long as he’s still in office.

Santos’ 3rd Congressional District includes parts of northeast Queens in addition to its base in Nassau County.

“Yes, yes. Definite. He’s a congressperson that represents parts of the city and even the state,” Adams said when asked if he would sit down with Santos during a Thursday press briefing at City Hall.

Eric Adams said he would still work with fibbing Congressman George Santos. REUTERS

“Until it’s determined he should no longer serve, right now his name is `congressman’. We are not leaving any stone unturned on who we should be sitting down with to make sure New Yorkers get the resources we need,” Adams said.

He noted the city is “going to need votes at the federal level” — and Santos, who was sworn into office last week, has a vote.

Adams said he’ll let the House of Representatives, investigators and voters ferret out fabled fibber Santos’ fate — but he’ll treat him as a congressman as long as he is one.

“I don’t think my opinion matters here,” the mayor said.

Adams unveiled his $102.7 billion budget plan Thursday. Paul Martinka

Santos confessed to The Post last month that he lied about his background — admitting he never graduated from Baruch College nor was he employed by Goldman Sachs and Citi Group — discrepancies first reported by the New York Times, which published a copy of his fable-filled resume on Thursday.

Sketchy Santos also faces investigations over his shady personal finances and campaign finance spending and contributions.

On Thursday, the Nassau County Republican Party urged Santos to resign after saying his serial lies — including falsely claiming that his family fled the Holocaust — made him a “national joke” who was unfit for office.