The Voice Winner Sawyer Frederick Comes Out as Bisexual: ‘I’ll Probably Lose Some Fans’

Sawyer Fredericks/Instagram

Sawyer Fredericks is stepping into his truth.

The Voice season 8 champ, 22, revealed that he is bisexual in a heartfelt statement he shared Tuesday with his more than 91,000 Instagram followers. “Hey everyone it is time for my #TruthfulTuesday,” Fredericks began his caption.

“Since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted [to] say that I am Bisexual,” he wrote. “When I was younger I thought I was straight, because I was more attracted to women, and I didn’t know there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I was Straight. I am privileged and have never been discriminated against for my sexuality or ashamed of it. I’m truly sorry for any of you who have been, and I hope it gets better.”

“I’ll probably lose some fans over this post, but that’s fine with me,” Fredericks added, posting a photo of himself in a tie-dye tank top.

He previously revealed that he’s living with his partner in Troy, N.Y., telling The Daily Gazette they’ve been together for around five years after meeting at a rock climbing gym. Fredericks noted that it was his first time living with someone else, other than family.

“We both have our responsibilities of making sure the apartment is clean,” he said. “I can’t even really call them chores. I’m so used to chores being like ‘you are going to go out to the barn and muck a giant stall.’ So I just sweep the floor? It feels easy.”

Fredericks, who won The Voice at age 16 under coach Pharrell Williams in 2015, told PEOPLE at the time that he was eager to get back home to his family’s farm in Upstate N.Y. “I’m really just excited to be able to get back to work on the farm and just really take in the open space and the nature around my home is just amazing,” he said.