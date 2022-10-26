“I’ll Be First In Line To See Anything He Does” – The Hamden Journal

Marvel President/CCO Kevin Feige isn’t bothered that one of his most valuable employees is going to work for the competition.

Caught on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet by The Hamden Journal, Feige gave his thoughts on James Gunn’s new job as cochairman and co-CEO of DC Studios.

“Well, he has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of. But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does.”

Gunn has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming up, as well as a Guardians holiday special