Ilia Topuria dominates Bryce Mitchell, wins by submission to stay undefeated

LAS VEGAS – Ilia Topuria said he would submit Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282 if given the opportunity, and that’s exactly what happened.

In a battle of unbeaten featherweights, Topuria (13-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) was the one who kept his flawless record in tact after he locked in an arm-triangle choke that forced Mitchell (16-0 MMA, 6-1 UFC) to tap out at the 3:10 mark of Round 2 inside T-Mobile Arena.

Topuria landed a hard leg kick to start the first round that sent a message. Mitchell tried multiple takedowns through the round, but they were largely defended, and he was forced to strike. He looked comfortable there but was clearly weary of Topuria’s power as he ate the harder shots. Mitchell got a takedown and top position late in the round, but with less than minute to work, he wasn’t able to make anything meaningful happen.

Topuria came out confident with his striking pressure to begin the second round. Mitchell began to get desperate with his takedown attempts, which made them easier for Topuria to stuff. Topuria landed a hard uppercut followed by a right hand that stunned Mitchell and dropped him to the canvas, but the American worked his way up. Topuria landed a nice judo throw moments after, then took control from top. He advanced into position for the arm-triangle choke, forcing the submission.

“I had to submit him, because I got the opportunity,” Topuria said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “I had to take advantage.”

