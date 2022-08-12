Ignacio Diaz-Silverio Stars In Horror-Comedy ‘Departing Seniors’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Filming is underway in Chicago on horror-comedy Departing Seniors, starring Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, the lead in recently announced Amazon series Primo.

Also starring in the Queensbury Pictures production are Yani Gellman (Pretty Little Liars), Lorena Diaz (Chicago Med), Ireon Roach (Candyman), and Cameron Scott Roberts (The Walking Dead).

Written by Jose Nateras, the film follows witty high school senior Javier (Diaz-Silverio), who after witnessing an act of bullying, begins having psychic visions that reveal the horrifying truth behind a rash of supposed suicides at his school. It’s up to him and his sarcastic best friend to unmask the truth behind the grisly occurrences.

Directing is Clare Cooney, who makes her feature directorial debut and serves as a producer. The project is being produced by Dashawna Wright’s Choppe Productions along with Clare Cooney, Jose Nateras and Kelly Parker, with support from Divisionist Films. Greg Newman and Queensbury Pictures are executive-producing.

U.S. and UK genre firm Queensbury Pictures has made films including Girl On The Third Floor starring CM Punk (Phil Brooks) and Broadcast Signal Intrusion starring Harry Shum Jr.

Director Clare Cooney said: “I couldn’t have asked for a more ambitious and exciting first feature. Jose’s sharp, funny, moving script is an ode to so many classic genre films, and yet uniquely its own. It has been exhilarating to dive into collaborating on this project with a team as diverse as the characters on the page. I look forward to heading back to my artistic home of Chicago to bring this suspenseful, whip-smart, thrilling script to life.”

“Chicago is fast becoming a key hub in independent filmmaking. We’re thrilled to be working with this extremely talented team. Jose Nateras delivered a powerhouse of a script, Clare Cooney is a director to watch, and the production team being led by Dashawna Wright is doing amazing work,” added Queensbury’s Greg Newman.