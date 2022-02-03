iGeneration Studios Preps TV Drama On Life Of French Opera Singer – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The production company behind Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise is developing a TV drama series inspired by the real life exploits of notorious French opera singer Julie Maupin.

Master and Commander and Mara actor Max Benitz is attached to write Diva from London indie iGeneration Studios, with Kissing Booth execs Ed Glauser and Michael Shyjka also attached. iGeneration has started conversations with potential showrunners. No broadcaster is yet attached.

Set around Louis XIV’s Palace of Versailles, Diva tells of an impoverished servant in 1680s France who battles rogues and royalty in her quest to conquer the stage, finding fame, fortune and love along the way.

Maupin, who was known as Mademoiselle Maupin, was a mysterious real-life figure who has had numerous works of fiction written about her.

“Julie was a rock star and a celebrity before those terms existed,” said Benitz. “A young woman determined to escape her abusive upbringing and secure her independence and freedom, she rebels against her family and flouts every rule, striving to live and love the way she chooses.”

iGeneration was behind Netflix rom-com film trilogy The Kissing Booth from Vince Marcello, which aired between 2018 and 2021, and is producing upcoming young adults drama My Life with the Walter Boys for the same streamer, based on the Ali Novak novel.