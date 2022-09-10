Iga Swiatek joked that she’s glad her $2.6 million for winning the US Open is ‘not in cash’

Iga Swiatek poses with her US Open trophy.AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to win the 2022 US Open women’s singles title.

The 21-year-old Polish superstar earned $2.6 million for winning the New York-based Grand Slam.

When presented with her check after the win, Swiatek joked that she’s “glad it’s not cash.”

NEW YORK — Iga Swiatek just became $2.6 million richer.

But the 21-year-old tennis superstar is just relieved that her massive payday came in the form of a check.

Swiatek beat world No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) Saturday evening to win the 2022 US Open women’s singles championship. The victory marked the world No. 1’s third-career Grand Slam title and her first at Flushing Meadows.

During the ceremony following her win — before she was given her trophy — an official presented Swiatek with an envelope containing her prize money.

With the cameras on her, the Polish star leaned in with a smile and joked: “I’m really glad that this is not in cash,” earning a laugh from both the woman handling her check and the interviewer standing beside her.

Swiatek’s victory makes her the unquestioned leader of women’s tennis at the moment.

Though she’s held the No. 1 singles ranking since April of this year, many — including Swiatek herself — questioned whether her dominance on the clay could translate to other surfaces.

But her two-week run in New York City quells any doubt that she can compete with the best on the hard court. And now that she’s earned two Grand Slams in a single year — having won the French Open in June — she’s surely the player to beat for the foreseeable future.

