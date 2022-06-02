Iga Swiatek dominates, heads to final

By the end of Thursday, the French Open women’s final will be set.

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek punched her ticket to the final and extended her win streak to 34 matches with a win over Daria Kasatkina early Thursday.

In the other semifinal match, American Coco Gauff is looking for her first finals appearance in a Grand Slam. With the women’s side of the bracket decimated by upsets, Gauff — ranked No. 18 — is the second-highest seed left on the women’s side. She’ll take on Martina Trevisan in the semifinal Thursday.

Iga Swiatek dominates to advance to French Open final

In a tournament defined by upsets on the women’s side, Swiatek has lived up to expectations. Swiatek continued her dominant run Thursday, defeating Kasatkina in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the French Open final.

Swiatek capped off the victory in dominant fashion, ending the match with an ace. It was Swiatek’s only ace of the match.

The win extended Swiatek’s streak to 34 straight match victories. That’s the second-longest streak since 2000. Swiatek’s win tied her with Serena Williams, who won 34 straight matches in 2013. Venus Williams holds the longest win streak since 2000. She won 35 straight matches in 2000.

It was a dominant showing for Swiatek, 21, who will advance to her second French Open final. Swiatek won the event in 2020, beating Sofia Kenin.

This story will be updated.