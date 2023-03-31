IFC Films President Arianna Bocco Exits – The Hamden Journal

Arianna Bocco, IFC Films President, is out at the distributor, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Bocco will be replaced in the interim by IFC Head of Acquisitions Scott Shooman.

AMC Networks only had this to say, “IFC Films is a vibrant and vital part of our business and we will continue to acquire, produce and distribute films across our IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films ecosystems.”

“We have full and total confidence in Scott’s ability to run the business as Interim head and know that our film team will not miss a beat as it proceeds forward with a robust slate of releases and acquisitions,” the company added about Bocco’s sudden, jaw dropping departure.

