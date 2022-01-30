IFC Buys Sundance Thriller ‘Watcher’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films is closing a deal on the Sundance buzz title Watcher, The Hamden Journal hears. The Chloe Okuno-directed thriller stars Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman and Ciubuciu Bogdan Alexandru.

When Julia (Monroe) hangs up her acting aspirations to join her husband when he relocates to his family’s native Romania for a new job she finds herself frequently alone and unoccupied. One night, people-watching from her picture window, she spots a vague figure in an adjacent building, who seems to be looking back at her. Soon after, while alone at a local movie theater, Julia’s sense of being watched intensifies, and she becomes certain she’s being followed — could it be the same unknown neighbor? Meanwhile, a serial killer known as The Spider stalks the city.

Pic is scripted by Zack Ford, and produced by Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Aaron Kaplan, Mason Novick, and Sean Perrone. The exec producers are Gabi Antal, James Hoppe, Stuart Manashil and Rami Yasin.

Pic premiered in US Dramatic Competition on Jan 21. IFC’s Scott Shooman and Arianna Bocco are making the deal with UTA Independent Film Group and Cinetic, with AGC brokering international.