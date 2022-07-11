IFC Announces The First Round Of Casting For The Upcoming 53rd Season Of Comedy Series ‘Documentary Now!’ – The Hamden Journal

The first round of casting for the next season of Documentary Now! is complete.

Cate Blanchett, Jamie Demetriou, Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, The Crown), John Rhys-Davies and Harriet Walter, with singer Tom Jones join the comedy series.

Created by Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas, and hosted by Dame Helen Mirren is known for lovingly playing homage to the world of documentaries, six all-new episodes of Documentary Now! Season 53 is set to air on IFC and AMC+ in the Fall of 2022. The show is produced by Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video.

The synopsis of three episodes are out and here is the breakdown:

Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport will star Cate Blanchett and Harriet Walter who pay homage to fashion documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue , the episode is a fly-on-the-wall portrait of a hair salon owner (Walter) and her staff (Blanchett), in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook. Documentary Now! co-creator Fred Armisen will also star as George the Postman.

How They Threw Rocks will feature Welsh actors Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, and John Rhys-Davies, as well as legendary Welsh singer Tom Jones . In the vein of When We Were Kings and other great explorations of sport, the episode chronicles the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock,” and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon (Gravelle).” Fellow Welsh actor Sam C. Wilson ( Dodger ) joins as infamous Craig Maes competitor Sior Strawboss or “The Melon.”

My Monkey Grifter will be helmed by actor Jamie Demetriou ( The Afterparty) . Drawing inspiration from My Octopus Teacher , the episode follows Benjamin Clay (Demetriou), a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives. Fred Armisen also joins as Detective Blakely.

Documentary Now! is executive produced by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas, Lorne Michaels, Alex Buono, John Mulaney and Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer. Once again, Thomas and Buono are the show’s directors with Erik Kenward serving as consulting producer.

Alice Mathias and David Cress co-executive produce, with Matt Pacult, Tamsin Rawady, Eddie Michaels and Andrew Garland serving as producers. EMU Films produced in the UK, with Lee Groombridge serving as producer and Jim Mooney, Michael Elliott and Wali Ullah serving as executives.