If You're Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities

If You’re Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities

by

When you enter retirement, the first question is where will you live?

To help you answer it, Storage Café, an online storage-unit listing service, has put together a ranking of the largest 100 metropolitan areas, according to which are best for retirement.

It probably won’t surprise you that Florida is home to five of the top 20. But it might surprise you that 11 are in the Northeast and only two are west of the Mississippi River — in California and Texas.