If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

It seems like every day, there is a new term for being in a work environment that just isn’t working. Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was “quitting the idea of going above and beyond” at work. 

Thus the term “quiet quitting” was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the “lean in” and “hustle” culture of an earlier era.