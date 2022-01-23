If Tesla Stock Doesn’t Hold This Level, the Shares Could Fall a Lot Further

Text size





Tesla’s earnings, due out on Jan. 26, are the next big point to watch for the stock.

Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images





The tech selloff is set to continue Friday, dragging down a lot of stocks, including shares of





Tesla

.

The stock has held up reasonably well to start 2022, but it could be due for a nastier drop if it doesn’t maintain recent levels.

Coming into Friday trading, the



Nasdaq Composite

was down 9.5% so far in 2022, marking a lousy start to the year for faster-growing tech stocks. Nasdaq futures are down 0.9% Friday morning, worse than the 0.5% and 0.2% drops in the



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average.