If Nikki Fargas got Kim Mulkey’s support at LSU, she might still be there

BATON ROUGE – After 21 seasons and three national championships at Baylor, it’s not as if Kim Mulkey never had a sniff of SEC women’s basketball.

But she got a full serving Thursday night when No. 1 South Carolina visited Mulkey and No. 16 LSU in front of an announced crowd of 9,190 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and suffice it to say the taste was less than satisfying.

South Carolina beat LSU 66-60 by erasing a Tigers lead that rose to 11 points in the second quarter, and afterward Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley – raising some press room eyebrows – suggested fired former LSU coach Nikki Fargas might still be around if Fargas got the same show of support Tickfaw native Mulkey is enjoying early in her return to her home state.

The Gamecocks (14-1, 2-1 SEC) did it by shooting 60% from the field in the second period. They also shot 32 free throws to seven for LSU (14-2, 2-1) and – perhaps most importantly – won the battle of the boards 48-25 as two of the country’s top rebounding teams met for the first time since Mulkey left Waco for Baton Rouge.

Color the colorful Mulkey less than surprised.

“Did you read my quotes in the paper before the game?” she said. “I said, ‘You better put on your big-girl panties and rebound.’

“We tried. We tried. … That was the difference in the game. I knew it would be the difference in the game.”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey, left, talks to guard Alexis Morris (45) during a timeout in the No. 16 Tigers’ loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday night at the PMAC.

Sure enough, it was, prompting Mulkey to ask herself her own questions, and provide her own answers, early in her postgame remarks.

“So, Coach, how did you even stay close? It was a 3-point game at the end. I mean, how did you stay close?” she said. “The 21 turnovers that we created. That’s the only way.

“That’s big-girl basketball.”

It was, in front of an audience that filled all of the lower bowl and much of the upper bowl at the PMAC.

“Great crowd,” Mulkey said. “Sorry we didn’t win it, but we’ve come a long way.”

Coach Dawn Staley reacts during No. 1 South Carolina win over No. 16 LSU on Thursday night.

The crowd was so large on a whiteout night, in fact, that Staley also credited it for allowing LSU its early double-digit lead.

“It’s called over 10,000 people where … wearing white, and they had the energy in the building,” Staley said, “and they’re playing well, and they get the shots that they want.”

Staley, the 2020 U.S. Olympic coach, didn’t stop there, suggesting one of the biggest contributors to LSU’s strong start under Mulkey is its revitalized fan base.

“They still play with the same grit,” she said when asked about Fargas’ team last season. “I thought Nikki did a great job getting the most of out of ’em.

“I mean, if she got the support that Kim is getting – you know, the energy in this building – I mean, it’s gonna raise the level of play. So, the people in the building will allow that to happen.

“If Nikki got a chance to go that,” she added, “maybe she would still be sitting here.”

But she’s not, and Mulkey is, allowing the longtime Baylor coach to see night in and night out SEC play that LSU point guard Khayla Pointer, a fifth-year senior and coincidentally Fargas’ niece, knows well.

“Anybody that knows this league … knows it’s going to be a dogfight every single game,” said Pointer, who scored a game-high 22 points. “So all you can do is go in there and have a game plan and compete the best you can.”

Yet sometimes, especially in the SEC, even that’s not good enough.

LSU, which visits Auburn on Sunday (4 p.m. CT, SEC Network), got a cruel reminder of that during a third quarter South Carolina took 19-10.

What was the difference after the Tigers played so well early on, flashing so much effort, enthusiasm and energy it practically mirrored the glittery jacket Mulkey wore?

Staley jokingly took credit for that.

“I took a look down at my phone (at halftime),” she said, “and saw all the social media coaches, and made some adjustments.”

Only in the SEC.

