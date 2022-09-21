If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here’s When to Buy

The recent stock performance has been a tough pill for Microsoft  (MSFT)  bulls to swallow.

Just a few months ago, Alphabet  (GOOGL)   (GOOG) , Microsoft and Apple  (AAPL)  were the relative strength leaders among megacap tech. They were the best of the bunch and withstanding the selling pressure quite well compared with peers.

Now, only Apple remains in that group (and is actually joined by Tesla  (TSLA)  at the moment).

Microsoft has reported mostly solid quarterly results and even just this week, it delivered a 10% dividend boost.