If Klay Thompson wants seat back, Ryan Rollins accepts ‘nothing you can do’

When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back.

That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Two days later, Rollins and fellow rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” and Rollins talked about the incident that ended up going viral.

“Nah, not really,” Rollins said on whether he had any other option than to move for Thompson. “Just get up and sit on the floor, man. There’s nothing you can do.”

And that’s exactly what Rollins did.

In the first half of the game on Tuesday, Thompson tried to return to the bench but found the 20-year-old second-round pick sitting in his spot.

Thompson stood there for not even one full second before the rookie got the hint. Rollins immediately grabbed his cushion and trudged to the hardwood floor.

Sorry rook, maybe — just maybe — once you become a four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest shooters in the game, you can earn yourself a spot on the bench.

