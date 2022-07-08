If Intel Stock Breaks Another Key Support Level -- What Happens?

If Intel Stock Breaks Another Key Support Level — What Happens?

by

Intel  (INTC) – Get Intel Corporation Report is far from its position as investors’ favorite semiconductor stock. It may pay a 3.9% dividend yield and trade at less than seven times last year’s earnings, but that doesn’t paint the full picture.

In the semiconductor world, we’ve seen a massive correction as investors fear a global recession. Some argue that we’re already there.

Regardless, that sentiment or reality directly affects semiconductor stocks, which are used in virtually every industry. 

With the correction in semiconductor stocks, valuations at companies like Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Report, Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM) – Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Report suddenly appear reasonable.