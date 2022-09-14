Sen. Graham (R-SC): “If [GOP] take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote [on abortion ban].” The GOP has been a staunch supporter of states making the decision regarding abortion access and rights so this statement from Sen. Graham goes directly against the GOP’s action regarding abortion rights. Recently, the Supreme Court, which has 3 Trump appointed Justices, repealed Roe v. Wade with Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs on the basis of state rights. Also, Senator Graham has previously proposed a 20 week nationwide abortion ban. Senator Graham appears to be acting on his own accord without the backing of the GOP party.

SEN. GRAHAM: “I look forward to the debate. I look forward to the vote. If we take back the house and the Senate I can assure you, we’ll have a vote on our bill. If the Democrats are in charge, I don’t know if we’ll ever have a vote on our bill.”