If a LIV golfer wins Masters, we will celebrate on 18th green

Greg Norman expects the 18-strong LIV contingent to storm the 18th green at the Masters if one of their number wins and says should that extraordinary scenario play out it will “make up for all my own Augusta misery”.

Norman, the chief executive of the Saudi-funded circuit will not be in Georgia for the season’s first major. “Funnily enough, I haven’t been invited,” Norman, 68, told Telegraph Sport. “As a major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”

Watching and praying. Norman’s near scrapes with the greenjacket outfitters are the stuff of golfing legend, if not Stephen Hawking novels. The Australian finished second three times – including a brutal play-off loss to Larry Mize in 1987 and the infamous collapse in 1996 when he conceded a six-shot lead to Nick Faldo – and racked up another trio of top threes.

“You could say I came within touching distance on a few occasions and I suppose it stands out as the big absence on my CV,” the two-time Open winner said. “That’s part of why it would mean so much to see one of our LIV family in the Butler Cabin. I would be the happiest man in the world, the first to ring and congratulate and pay for what would be an incredible party.

“But it’s not about me it’s about the players and I’m telling you they’re not going there as individuals, but as a team, backing each other, supporting and rooting for each other. I think that gives these great players an even greater chance next Sunday.”

Norman has been struck by the unity in the league. There are six former Masters champions in their ranks – who have donned six of the last 11 greenjackets between them – and the reigning Open champion in Cameron Smith. The bookmakers rate LIV’s chances as 5-1, lower than the joint favourites, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, at 7-1. Such is the confidence on the rebel circuit that the golfers have told Norman of their audacious plan.

“They’ve said that if one of them wins then the other 17 will hang around and be there to congratulate him around the 18th green,” he said. “Could you imagine what a scene that would be, all these players hugging the winner. You only see things like that in the Ryder Cup, although it’s happening in our events more and more”

The traditionalist would doubtlessly turn away, but Norman insists it would be a positive image. “Fair enough it would be huge for LIV, but I think it would be bigger for the game of golf,” he said. “Just think if down the stretch it was as Rory McIlroy against DJ [Dustin Johnson]. It’d be off the charts and Augusta now know that.

“They’ve finally recognised that ‘hey, we’ve got to stay Switzerland’. Just let this play out, because what we are doing for their brand is phenomenal. This is the first time in almost a year that the best players are playing against each other.

“The majors are now in a unique situation. They are the only ones at the moment with the creme de la creme. And hell, yeah, from a production point of view, that rivalry is great. That much was always obvious. And it just baffles me why there was this anti-sentiment against us from the Masters and the other majors right from the outset.

“And they’re still not making the most of it, still dishing out a bit of disrespect. I’m glad that the Masters have acknowledged the value of our players – it would have been absurd and a big blow to the integrity of the competition if they werent invited. But only one LIV player has been asked to go in for an interview. Come on. Seriously? That speaks volumes.”

Smith is the sole LIV pre-Masters entrant in the media centre. There has been conjecture that multi-Augusta winners such as Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson declined, but Telegraph Sport understands they were not invited.

Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, has made no secret of his opposition to LIV, announcing in December that those with exemptions would be granted berths, but declaring that “recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it”.

“I mean, how can our players not be extra motivated, even though it’s the Masters and regardless what Gary Player says, is probably the biggest event in the game,” Norman said. “There’s been insults recently that LIV is not ‘real golf’ and I get truly miffed by that hypocrisy. Rory McIlroy implied we were opening some kind of circus and that LIV is an ‘exhibition’. And yet, on his and Tiger Woods’s advice the PGA Tour goes ahead and does the same thing in doing their limited field events with more money etc. Where’s the consistency right?

“It’s nonsense. I assure you from our players’ perspective that they take it very, very seriously. And I can also tell you emphatically – and I won’t mention any names here – but some of our players tell me they get more nervous playing on the team than playing on Tour as an individual. They’re playing for three other guys as well and that team unit is a powerful force. I have faith in the players putting up a great show at the Masters and silencing the critics and making everyone realise we are a force for good in the game.”

Norman was speaking on the final day of LIV’s third £20million event of the season at the Orange National here in Orlando. Brooks Koepka, the four-time major winner, had taken a commanding lead and was in sight of the £3.25million first p\rize , whilst in Augusta the anticipation was on Woods’s expected arrival.

“It’s setting up to be a real goody of a Masters, right,” Norman said. “And LIV has a lot to do with that, no matter what anyone says. We do things differently and we are new and fresh and innovative and it might be like two world’s colliding. But it’s still golf. They won’t say it, but Augusta know they are the huge beneficiaries in all of this.”