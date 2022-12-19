Idaho victim’s dad says mystery man in surveillance footage not a suspect in murders

A mystery man whom two of the slain University of Idaho students were discussing in newly released surveillance footage is not a suspect in their unsolved quadruple murder, according to a family member.

Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen, both 21, were talking about a man named Adam in the footage taken the morning of Nov. 13 in downtown Moscow, Idaho.

According to Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, the two were “just being girls” and chatting about their bartender — who is not considered a suspect — on the way to grab a bite to eat from a food truck.

“We asked and did the obvious due diligence, and we looked into that, and it was pretty clear that this individual was not a part of the investigation as far as a suspect,” Steve Goncalves, told Fox News.

The slain students were wearing the same clothes they were seen in while patronizing a food truck on a Twitch livestream hours before they were murdered.

They also reportedly appeared to be with the same man they were seen with at the food truck, who police have confirmed is also not a suspect.

The newly released footage also contained audio of a woman, believed to be Goncalves, asking a companion: “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?”

The other woman replies, “Like, I told Adam everything.”

The two roommates left the Corner Club bar around 1:30 a.m. the night of their deaths and were seen taking a cab back to their off-campus house after stopping by a food truck.

The slain student’s father said police are sorting through a staggering 22,000 Hyundai Elantras in hopes of finding one spotted near the home at the time of the murder, now thought to be a “critical” clue in the case.

“They’ve informed us that they’ve checked all the easiest paths. So if this individual had this car registered to his name and it was something quick they could look up in the area, they could go to his house,” he said.

The two women in the footage, Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen, were killed along with their roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin.

The young students were stabbed to death along with roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, several hours later. Two other roommates and a dog were spared by the killer, and a 911 call was made from the home around noon.

Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier said last week he was confident cops would “eventually” find the killer, despite the fact that a motive or suspect had yet to be announced in the month following the quadruple homicide.