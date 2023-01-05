Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday.

The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit.

Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators said in the report.

Her roommates, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered as they slept on a different floor.

After a seven-week manhunt, cops arrested Bryan Kohberger in connection with the crimes on Dec. 30. He was charged in an Idaho court Thursday but has yet to be arraigned. He has previously indicate through a lawyer he would plead not guilty.

A Jack in the Box bag pictured by Idaho the murder house, with a tag reading Xana, which is believed to be have been Kernodle’s final meal. James Keivom

Investigators said Xana Kernodle ordered the food at 4 a.m. after returning home from a party with her boyfriend. Xana Kernodle

Photos taken shortly after the murders show a Jack in the Box bag marked with the name “Xana” sitting above the kitchen sink inside the three-story off-campus abode.

Earlier on her last night alive Kernodle and Chapin had attended a Sigma Chi fraternity party.

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

Surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke told investigators everybody living in the house was home and in their rooms by 4 a.m. except for Kernodle.

“[They] both made statements during interviews that indicated the occupants of the King Road Residence were at home by 2 a.m. and asleep or at least in their rooms by approximately 4 a.m.,” the affidavit states.

“This is with the exception of Kenrodle, who received a DoorDash order at the residence at approximately 4:00 a.m.”

The students were stabbed to death at an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho. REUTERS

Another view into the students’ house showed their messy kitchen with red cups, dirty dishes and a half-empty takeout coffee cup. James Keivom

Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. AP

Authorities noted that law enforcement interviewed an unidentified DoorDash delivery driver, who shed light on the timeline and was eliminated as a suspect.

Earlier on the night of the murders, Mogen and Goncalves had been at a bar in town, the Corner Club, after which they bought pasta at the Grub Truck food cart in downtown Moscow at around 1:45 a.m. before returning to the home at 1122 King Road via a car service.

Police said they had zeroed in on Kohberger after identifying a car near the crime scene, which matched the description of his own car. They then obtained phone records which placed him at the location of the murders on at least 12 occasions. DNA which was later shown to match Kohberg’s was also recovered from a knife sheath which left at the house during the murderous rampage.