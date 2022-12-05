Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves’ dad, Steven Goncalves, says daughter or friend was targeted

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month said in a new interview that he believes his daughter or her best friend was targeted by their killer.

The heartbroken dad of slain student Kaylee Goncalves told “Fox & Friends” that he believes that either Kaylee, 21, or her best friend Madison Mogen, also 21, was targeted based on their location inside the three-story home, a distance away from the killer’s likely entry point.

Steven Goncalves said “common sense” and “logic” suggests that either of the pair was the intended victim because they were killed in a bed on the third floor of the home when police have said the suspect entered the home through a back slider on the second floor.

“To me, [the killer] doesn’t have to go upstairs,” he said. “His entry and exit are available without having to go upstairs or downstairs… I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to.”

Investigators initially said they believed the Nov. 13 attack in which the two college seniors, their 20-year-old roommate, Xana Kernodle, and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in their off-campus home was a targeted crime.

Steven Goncalves said “common sense” suggests that either of the pair was the intended victim because they were killed in a bed. Facebook/kaylee.goncalves

However, on Wednesday, they walked back that assertion — stating that detectives don’t currently know if the home or any of the victims were specifically targeted.

“I’m just putting the dots together,” Steve Goncalves told “Fox & Friends” hosts following an earlier interview with the station in which he stated the way his daughter and Mogen were killed “don’t match.”

“I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match,” he told Fox News on Saturday.

“Their points of damage don’t match.”

Kaylee Goncalves and Mogen were sleeping in the same bed in a third-floor bedroom when they were killed. instagram

Steve Goncalves said he couldn’t say whether he believed his daughter or Mogen was the intended target based on their apparently different injuries when asked about his previous comments on “Fox & Friends.”

‘”I asked for permission to do just that, and [investigators] said no,” he said. “I probably over-disclosed information that they wish I wouldn’t have said, but the story’s going cold.”

Kaylee Goncalves and Mogen, who were best friends for years, were sleeping in the same bed in a third-floor bedroom when they were killed.

Kernodle and Chapin were slaughtered together in a bed on the second floor, where the back slider door was located.

Police said the back slider door was open when Kernodle and Chapin were slaughtered together. VSCO / Dylan Mortensen

Two other roommates who were asleep on the ground floor of the Moscow home were unharmed and likely slept through the bloodbath, police said.

“Looks like [the killer] probably may not have gone downstairs,” Steve Goncalves said. “We don’t know that for sure, but he obviously went upstairs. So I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to.”

Three weeks after the quadruple homicide and police have not named any suspects or motive in the senseless crime.