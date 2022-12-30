Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘OCD eating’ habits

The suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students worried his family with his bizarre eating habits, according to a relative.

Speaking exclusively to The Post Friday afternoon, a former aunt of Bryan Kohberger said his dietary restrictions were “very, very weird.”

“It was above and beyond being vegan,” said the aunt, who declined to be identified but said she was previously married into the family.

“His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them. He seemed very OCD [obsessive-compulsive disorder].”

Obsessive-compulsive disorder is common and long-lasting condition where a person has a repeating pattern of thoughts and fears which lead them to complete repetitive behaviors and tasks over and over again.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested in a pre-dawn raid in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Friday in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30.

At the time of his arrest, records indicate Kohberger was a doctoral candidate in criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman, just 10 miles from Moscow. The university removed his student profile page shortly after his arrest.

Online records also show Kohberger obtained a master of arts from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., in 2022. Notably, his DeSales email was tied to a cryptic Reddit post about a study he was planning about the emotional and psychological conditions of would-be criminals.

Bryan Kohberger is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Paul Martinka for NY Post

Local authorities are holding back the press outside the gated community in which Bryan Kohberger is reported to live in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. Lakota Gambill for NY Post

A white Hyundai Elantra matching the description of a car that investigators had identified as being near the crime scene at the time of the murders was also confiscated from the scene of his arrest. Kohberger’s DNA has also been matched to samples recovered at the scene of the deaths, according to CNN.

After appearing briefly in Monroe County court Friday morning, Kohberger is set for another hearing on Jan. 3 about his pending extradition to Idaho.

Speaking to The Post on Friday, Goncalves’ grandmother said the family was “relieved” by the arrest.

The four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds on Nov. 13.

“This is what we wanted,” she said.