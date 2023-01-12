Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court with cuts and bruises on face, neck

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger looked roughed-up and had mysterious cuts on his face during a courtroom appearance in Moscow, Idaho, Thursday where a judge set his next court date.

The 28-year-old criminology Ph.D student had two gashes near his chin and apparent bruises on his neck as he was escorted by a sheriff’s deputy into the courtroom for the five-minute hearing.

Wearing leg shackles and an orange T-shirt, Kohberger had a dead-eyed facial expression with dark circles around his eyes as he waived his right to a speedy trial and was ordered to continue being held without bail, according to ABC News.

A judge then set a preliminary status hearing for June 26, paving the way for a trial. Eyewitness sources told The Post, Kohberger seemed to fidget a little and only spoke briefly to answer direct questions asked by the judge.

Kohberger stands accused of stabbing to death University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, as they slept in an off-campus house around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

At the hearing Thursday, the exhausted-looking accused killer wasn’t asked to submit a plea for the four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary he faces, however, he has previously hinted he plans to plead not guilty.

Kohberger appeared in the Idaho courtroom for the first time on Jan. 5, deadpanning “yes” after Magistrate Court Judge Megan Marshall asked if he understood his rights.

The parents of Goncalves, Steve and Kristi, sat in a front row at the hearing and later said they “couldn’t take [their] eyes off” Kohberger.

The accused quadruple murderer appeared to have two gashes near his chin and bruises on his neck. Kai Eiselein for NY Post

Bryan Kohberger had bags under his eyes and cuts on his face during the hearing. Kai Eiselein for NY Post

Kohberger waved his right to a speedy trial and was denied bail. Kai Eiselein for NY Post

Kohberger’s court appearance comes a week after he was extradited from his home state of Pennsylvania to Idaho last week. Per state rules, once he appeared in court the police were able to release an affidavit with the evidence which led them to suspect him. That document revealed Kohberger may have stalked the students’ home a dozen times and returned to the crime scene after the slayings.

His arrest on Dec. 30 came after a seven-week nationwide manhunt following the students’ bloody slayings which captivated America. No apparent motive for the crimes or link between Kohberger and the victims has been established at this time.