Idaho murder victims’ roommate saw killer: police report

One of the roommates in the University of Idaho murder house came face-to-face with the killer, according to a police report.

Four students were slaughtered on Nov. 13 but two friends who lived with them in the three story horror house in Moscow, Idaho — Bethany Funke, 21, and Dylan Mortensen, 21 — were spared.

As suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court on Thursday to be charged with four counts of first degree murder over the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, police released a probable cause affidavit detailing what led them to suspect him.

It detailed Funke and Mortensen’s version of events, which stated all six people were in the home by 2 a.m. Mortensen, who lived on the first floor, said she had fallen asleep soon after but was awoken around 4 a.m. after which “she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of ‘there’s someone here.’”

She opened her door, but could see nothing. Mortensen then “opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kemodle’s room,” according to the police report. It added Mortensen “then said she heard a male voice say something to the effect of ’It’s ok, I’m going to help you.’”

Roommates Bethany Funke, 21, and Dylan Mortensen, 21, were in the house at the time of the murders. Dylan Mortensen (right) woke up and saw a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask" in the house.



Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger in Moscow for a court hearing on January 5, 2023. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool

“Mortensen stated she opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her. “Mortensen described the figure as 5′ 1 0″ or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows. The male walked past [her] as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase.’ The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. Mortensen locked herself in her room after seeing the male.”