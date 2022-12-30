Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s sister wrote Uvalde poem

The mother of Bryan Christopher Kohberger — the 28-year-old man arrested early Friday in connection with the University of Idaho quadruple homicide — sent a letter to her local Pennsylvania paper last summer that included a poem about the Uvalde school massacre.

The poem is written by Kohberger’s sister, Melissa Kohberger, a mental health therapist in New Jersey.

The suspect’s mother, MaryAnn Kohberger, 62, of Albrightsville, Penn., wrote a letter to The Pocono Record that was published on June 2, less than two weeks after the Uvalde shooting at an elementary school that left 17 students and two teachers dead.

“As I sat this morning, reeling from yet another school shooting, I found myself wrestling with which actions need to be taken to stop all the madness,” Kohberger wrote. “What is the answer? Gun control measures? Mental health intervention?

“Then I received a message from my daughter who works as a mental health therapist in New Jersey.

“She shared a poem she had written, while in the greatest depths of despair. It shook me to my core, and I felt the need to share it:”

Kohberger was arrested Friday in Scranton, Penn. His family lives in Albrightsville. WSU

The poem by 31-year-old Melissa Kohberger reads:

Bereft of their laughter

There is now not a sound

As we lower our children into the ground

Small hands and feet

Buried six feet deep into the earth of the world that failed them.

The arrest comes more than six weeks after the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by police and the FBI around 3 a.m. Friday in Scranton, Penn., according to reports.

The Washington State University student appeared in court Friday morning and is being held without bail pending his extradition to Idaho to face murder charges.

News of the arrest comes almost seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death at an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13.

Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.

Melissa Kohberger couldn’t be reached for comment.