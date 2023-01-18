Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s search warrants unsealed

Washington State University Police recovered a possibly blood-stained mattress cover, human hairs, a glove and a computer from University of Idaho murder suspect Brian Kohberger’s apartment, according to a search warrant unsealed in Washington Court on Wednesday.

Police executed a search warrant at the 28-year-old Ph.D student’s residence and office at Washington State University in Pullman on Dec. 29, the same day as Pennsylvania police and a SWAT team had raided his parents house and taken him into custody in the early hours of the morning.

According to the search warrant, the Washington State University Police seized two cuttings from an uncased pillow with a “reddish/brown stain,” the top and bottom of a mattress cover [with] multiple stains, one “nitrite type black glove,” eight possible hair strands, a possible animal hair strand, a computer tower and other evidence including possible blood stains, which were sent to a lab for testing.

Kohberger was subsequently charged with masterminding and carrying out the vicious Nov. 13 killing spree in Moscow, Idaho — a ten minute drive from his residence — which saw four defenseless students knifed to death as they slept.

Kohberger is charged with brutally stabbing four students to death on November 13 at their Moscow home.

According to the newly unveiled findings, police also found shoes with diamond-pattern soles — matching footprints found at the murder scene — as well as “data compilations” of information about the victims.

