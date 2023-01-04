Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense attorney named

Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger has been assigned a provisional defense attorney by the state ahead of his return to Idaho.

Sources told The Post that Kootenai County chief public defender Anne Taylor will be Kohberg’s defense attorney for the case.

A woman resembling Taylor was spotted on Tuesday with a group of investigators at King Road in Moscow, the site of the brutal murders on Nov. 13.

The group declined to identify themselves to The Post, but spent around five hours in the house before leaving.

Taylor’s office is located about 80 miles away from Moscow in Coeur d’Alene.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday in his hometown of Albrightsville, Pa., nearly seven weeks after University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their sleep in their off-campus house in Moscow.

A woman resembling Anne Taylor, Kohberger’s defense attorney, was spotted at the murder scene Tuesday. Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

During his first court hearing Tuesday, where he agreed to be extradited to Idaho, Kohberger was joined by his family in the courtroom.

His public defender in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar, said Kohberger cannot afford a private attorney and will receive a public defender in Idaho.

Monroe County Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington said Kohberger would be transferred to Idaho within 10 business days. According to NewsNation, his extradition began around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The group at the Idaho home declined to identify themselves to The Post, but spent around five hours in the house before leaving. Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania, nearly seven weeks after the four students were murdered. Paul Martinka

Kohberger will be extradited to Idaho within the next few days, officials said. REUTERS

Kohberger’s extradition hearing lasted about 10 minutes Tuesday, after which he was to be transported back to Idaho to be formally charged with the four murders.

Kohberger was arrested early Friday at his parents’ home after driving over 2,500 miles cross-country from his home in Pullman, Wash., with his father to his family’s home in Pennsylvania ahead of the holidays.

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

During the roadtrip, Kohberger was pulled over twice, both times for following the car in front of him too closely. Both times he was let off by the officers with a warning.

A white Hyundai Elantra had became a focus point for investigators, the same model and make Kohberger and his father drove cross country in.

University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead in their beds at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger was a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, which is located less than 10 miles from where the four students were killed.

Law enforcement have still not recovered the murder weapon.