Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger? What we know

The man arrested over the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has been named as Bryan Kohberger, sources confirmed to The Post.

A SWAT team entered the location in Pennsylvania where Kohberger, 28, was staying and took him into custody around 3 a.m. Friday, WPVI reported. Police also seized a white Hyundai Elantra matching the description of the car that police had earlier said they were trying to locate from the scene.

Kohberger appeared briefly in a Monroe County court several hours later and records showed he was ordered held without bail and is due to be extradited after a hearing on Jan. 3.

His arrest comes almost seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in their beds as they slept in their off-campus home on Nov. 13.

Online records indicate a Bryan Kohberger is pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice at Washington State University in Pullman, less than 10 miles from Moscow.

Kohberger’s alleged booking photo.

A man with the same name is also listed as having received a master of arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., in 2022.

The murders were the first in Moscow in seven years and have rocked the small college community. Earlier this week, police confirmed they were sifting through 20,000 tips in connection with the case.

Police say the four students were murdered sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. but they were not discovered by roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke until much later that morning. Mortensen and Funke had become worried when they could not reach their friends and called police, who made the grim discovery.

The four students were slain on Nov. 13.

The Moscow Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI and investigators from the University of Idaho, is set to hold a press conference to address developments in the case at 1 p.m. local time Friday.

Meanwhile, a professional cleaning crew arrived on Friday at the home at 1122 King Road in Moscow where the stabbings occurred.

After the conclusion of the investigation, it is unclear if the three-story house will be demolished or re-listed by the property manager.