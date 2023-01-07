Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger talked crime on Facebook

Online sleuths are speculating about whether accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger used an alias to discuss the case in social media discussion groups.

A Facebook user with the name Pappa Rodger made numerous comments in a group about the savage murders of four University of Idaho students, even noting key details of the crime.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, said she found one of the comments particularly interesting, tweeting a November screenshot of one of the Pappa Rodger’s posts which read, “Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed blade knife. This leads me to believe they found the sheath.”

Authorities did find a knife sheath at the murder scene, but its existence was not made public until after Kohberger’s arrest last week.

When a Twitter user commented that “I just find it hard to believe he would leave a digital trail that incriminating” Coffindaffer responded, “He drove his own car, carried his phone, and didn’t Clip in his sheath tight enough, so I do believe he could leave a digital trail. He was a hot mess. Intelligence w/no common sense equals a criminal bound to be caught.”

An administrator of the University of Idaho Murders Facebook discussion group wrote that Pappa Rodger “argued incessantly with people and said some really creepy stuff.”

The user known a Pappa Rodger eerily guessed details of the crime and the crime scene. James Keivom for NY Post

She noted he was removed the night before Kohberger’s arrest, created another Facebook group and that no one had heard from him since the arrest.

Comments made on Reddit by user InsideLooking also led to speculation that they could have been made by Kohberger, the Daily Mail reported.

One post read: “killer parked behind the house. Approached property through tree line. Entered sliding door and left it open. Committed murders and exited sliding door. One knife according to corners [sic] statement. Time of murder approximately 3:20am – 3:40 am.”

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students. kayeleegoncalves/Instagram

An affidavit filed in the case detailed how one of the victims’ roommates, Dylan Mortensen, saw a man approach the home’s sliding glass door and that there were multiple sightings of a “suspect” vehicle near the house between 3:29 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.

Authorities believe Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.