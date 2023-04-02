Idaho man arrested for alleged revenge killing of main suspect in his mother’s murder

An Idaho man was arrested after allegedly murdering the man who was the main suspect in his mother’s murder.

Raul Alexander Cuevas, 31, was taken into custody last Wednesday, a day after his 52-year-old mother, Michelle E. Luna, was found mortally wounded with multiple stab wounds in Nampa, about 20 miles west of Boise, according to Law & Crime.

Authorities later identified Jesus R. Urrutia, 39, as a suspect in Luna’s killing because she knew him, and he was charged with first-degree murder.

Police noted that Luna had “several stab wounds to her body” when she was found and that she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The Nampa Police Department issued a press release last week explaining that at around 8:45 p.m. March 28, officers and emergency medical services responded to a 911 call reporting Luna’s stabbing at a West Grouse Street residence.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office later reported that at approximately 7:03 a.m. the next day, there was a call of another stabbing victim, believed to be Urrutia, found at a gas station.

When Nampa police responded to the call they reportedly found Urrutia “slumped over in the car, which was running but in park.”

Police found Cuevas 20 miles away from the gas station, and he was subsequently arrested for allegedly murdering Urrutia in what police believe was an act of revenge for Luna’s killing.





The Ada County Coroner’s Office ruled that Urrutia’s death was a homicide after he suffered from a “sharp force injury wound to the chest,” according to police.

Cuevas was charged with first-degree murder, though authorities have not officially determined a motive behind Urrutia’s death and said they are “still figuring out why Cuevas fatally stabbed Urrutia.”