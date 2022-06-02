Notorious for adding seemingly insurmountable obstacles to its championships, the U.S. Golf Association can’t take credit for the heat advisory that had players during Thursday’s opening round of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open consistently wiping their brows.

But while many at Pine Needles were battling the elements — including temperatures in the mid-90s and relentless sun — Lexi Thompson felt right at home.

“I’m from Florida. I’m used to the heat. I’d rather be sweating than freezing,” said the Coral Springs native. “I’m definitely used to it, but I drank a water every hole or two holes, so got to stay hydrated.”

While one of her playing partners, Jin Young Ko, used an umbrella for much of the scorching round, Thompson used an eagle just after the turn to finish the day with a solid 68, leaving in her contention to capture that elusive first U.S. Open. She’s placed in the top 10 on five different occasions at this event, including a runner-up finish in 2019.

“It was overall just a very steady day. Just tried to stay in the moment, making sure I committed to my routine and my shots out there and just being relaxed,” she said. “A U.S. Women’s Open Championship sometimes you just have to aim away from pins, take your pars, and get off the hole, and it’s all about patience.”

2022 U.S. Women’s Open

Lexi Thompson reacts after sinking an eagle putt on the first hole during the first round at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

Thompson has been trending in the right direction this season, and even though she trails amateur Ingrid Lindblad by three strokes after the first round of play, she feels there are plenty of scoring opportunities still ahead.

She’s already posted a pair of second-place finishes on the LPGA this year, coming in second at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony in February and then again at the Cognizant Founders Cup two weeks ago, when she finished just two strokes behind victor Minjee Lee.

On Thursday, Thompson added 14 pars to the one eagle, two birdies and one bogey.

“I think there is a few gettable pins that they’ll put throughout the days,” she said when asked what the secret formula is to winning at Pine Needles. “But like I said, just being patient and taking the pars when you can and being aggressive at the pins that you can be aggressive at, because some you can just get bit in the butt if you go for a pin and just miss it by a few yards. So being patient, taking those opportunities when you can.”

