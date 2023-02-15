‘I’d love to play male and non-binary parts’

Emma Corrin Netflix non-binary actor star The Crown male roles – Steven Klein/VanityFair/VanityFair

Emma Corrin, the star of The Crown who came out as non-binary, has asked to be considered for male roles.

The actor found fame playing Diana, Princess of Wales, in the hit Netflix series and played the title role in last year’s adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

The 27-year-old, who uses “they/them” pronouns, is one of a dozen rising stars chosen for the cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue.

“It’s interesting that I’m not offered male parts, but I would be equally drawn to that,” Corrin told the magazine.

“I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting. The beauty of acting is taking on a character that doesn’t necessarily have to be completely in tune with your own experience. It’s sort of a way to explore.

“But I would love to play non-binary, new parts, male parts. Anything, as long as it’s right.”

Asked if their desire to play feminine parts was waning, Corrin said: “There aren’t lots of non-binary parts out there. We need to be supporting queer writers and developing projects and welcoming these narratives into the creative space.

“But also, being non-binary for me is a very fluid space where it’s not a rejection of femininity or masculinity. It’s sort of an embrace of both. My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me.”

Corrin came out on Instagram in 2021, saying: “Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that. It was quite a reality check.

“But for a lot of people, it did help. Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a non-binary person in the world.

“I know how much other people’s accounts helped me, that’s my motivation for keeping my social media at the moment.”

Vanity Fair hailed Corrin as a “beguiling” talent. The actor will return to television later this year in Retreat, a US thriller, and has two forthcoming projects for the big screen: Nosferatu, a vampire film, and a role as a villain in Deadpool 3, the action hero comedy.

There have been instances of male roles going to non-male actors: Cate Blanchett played a version of Bob Dylan in the 2007 film I’m Not There.

Many Shakespeare productions have swapped genders, with Maxine Peake playing Hamlet at Manchester’s Royal Exchange in 2014.

Comic efforts are more common, such as Kathy Burke’s performance as one half of the Kevin and Perry duo with Harry Enfield, Bertie Carvel as Miss Trunchbull in the stage version of Matilda, and both Rupert Everett and Alastair Sim as the headmistress of St Trinian’s.

Quentin Crisp played Elizabeth I in the 1992 film version of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando. Corrin played the lead role in a recent stage production.

Corrin is one of four British stars to grace this year’s Vanity Fair cover, joining Florence Pugh, Rege-Jean Page and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Vanity Fair today unveiled its 29th annual Hollywood issue, convening twelve captivating young stars who are riveting onscreen, driven, and ever-evolving

Pugh cut a glamorous figure on the cover, but said she preferred to keep things real on social media.

“There’s no pretending with me.. When I put on make-up and step into a wonderful dress, I give credit to the people that made me look like that. And I also want my fans to know that, a) I don’t look like that all the time and b) I also have stress acne, and I also have hairy eyebrows, and I also have greasy hair,” she said.

Page and Taylor-Johnson have each been linked to the role of James Bond, as the producers look to replace Daniel Craig.

Both described the rumours as “flattering” but declined to say whether they were in the running.