‘Icons Unearthed’ Renewed For Six More Seasons At Vice TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: This is one iconic renewal.

Vice TV has ordered six more seasons of Icons Unearthed, which will bring its anthology documentary series from the Nacelle Company through Season 10.

Sean Connery as James Bond in opening credits for ‘Diamonds Are Forever,’ 1971

After focusing on Star Wars, The Simpsons, the Fast & Furious franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe during its first four runs, Season 007 — or, rather, 5 — will have the James Bond movies in its crosshairs.

The series’ MCU-centric fourth season launched March 7 on Vice.

“We’ve had the opportunity to tell some incredible stories in Icons Unearthed, and to have six more seasons of storytelling coming up is a testament to how well the show has been received,” Nacelle Company CEO Brian Volk-Weiss said. “I hope we don’t disappoint.”

Added Peter Gaffney, SVP Content Strategy & Programming Scheduling at Vice TV: “We’ve had so much fun working with Brian and the Nacelle team to tell these epic stories, and we are excited to continue the collaboration. These are stories about the franchises that have influenced our lives in so many ways. And I can’t wait for us to share them with our audience.”

The subjects for Seasons 6-10 of Icons Unearthed are to be announced.

Nacelle also is behind such popular docuseries as Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us, Disney+’s Behind The Attraction on Disney+, Amazon’s A Toy Store Near You and History’s Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek and Grant.