ICM’s Katie Cates Joins Artists First As Manager – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Former ICM Partners TV literary and packaging agent Katie Cates is becoming a manager at Artists First. Cates spent the last eight years at ICM where she worked with writers, directors, actors, comedians and musicians. She is among the slew of ICM agents who departed on the eve of the agency’s acquisition by CAA last month.

At ICM, Cates worked with such established writer/showrunners as John Shiban (Ozark), Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin (The Flight Attendant), Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies) and Christy Stratton (Modern Family), Michelle Nader (Dollface), Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) Betsy Thomas (My Boys), Angeli Millan (Boomerang) and Matthew Newman (The Great Game), in addition to up-and-coming voices such as Marcos Luevanos (Love Victor), Emilia Serrano (Promised Land), Michelle Badillo (A League of Their Own), writer/director Becca Gleason (While You Were Breeding), creators Tim Schauer & Kuba Soltysiak (Boo Bitch) and playwrights Lauren Yee (Pachinko) and Noah Diaz (Nine Perfect Strangers).

Cates has been focused on elevating female and underrepresented artists as well as working cross-departmentally to develop, package and sell series including comedians and actors such as Ken Jeong, Fortune Feimster, Cheryl Hines, Goldie Hawn, Katie Holmes, Christina Hendricks, Lana Condor, Ali Wentworth, Guy Branum and Natalie Palamides.

Cates started her agency career at Kaplan Stahler where she spent four years. She joined ICM in 2014 after a brief stint at Resolution.